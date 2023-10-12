School of Nursing at UAJK on cards

In a significant development, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has announced the establishment of a School of Nursing to be named in honour of Dr Bashir Ur Rahman Kanth, a distinguished healthcare expert.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a significant development, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has announced the establishment of a school of Nursing to be named in honour of Dr Bashir Ur Rahman Kanth, a distinguished healthcare expert.

The decision was taken on the proposal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi who was chairing the 30th meeting of the academic council of the university.

Dr Bashir Rehman Kanth who is currently Associate Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health and Medical Sciences had earlier served as Director General, Surgery and Secretary to Government for a long period of time prior to joining the UAJK.

He was lauded for his long and dedicated service to the medical field in the state and now taking on the responsibility of imparting modern medical education and training to the region's aspiring young minds.

The Academic Council not only approved the establishment of the School of Nursing but also gave the green light for the creation of a Pharmacy Department.

Furthermore, the council sanctioned the launch of evening classes designed to cater to MPhil and PhD scholars across various departments.

During the meeting, the members delved into a comprehensive agenda, encompassing 32 items including, approval of lateral entry (fifth semester), constituting financial and planning committee, and initiation of courses related to Quranic teachings and Seerat.

Other decisions encompassed the approval of members for the Fee and Fund Committee, adherence to policies issued by the Higher Education Commission, the formation of various committees, and the implementation of guidelines concerning the responsible use of media by university faculty, staff, and students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, in his address to the council, emphasized an unwavering commitment to merit-based appointments and promotions within the university.

He underscored the importance of fostering a nurturing environment for both students and prospective educators. Prof. Abbasi acknowledged the university's outstanding and highly qualified faculty and expressed confidence in their capacity to contribute to the development of a knowledge-friendly environment in the institution.

He urged them to harness their talents for the betterment of education quality and the growth of the UAJK.

The meeting opened with a presentation of the agenda by the Registrar, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, followed by a detailed financial briefing by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Abbasi, the Director of Finance UAJK.