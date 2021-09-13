School principal booked for molesting student

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A principal of a private school was arrested here on Monday by police for molesting an ex student and blackmailing him, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Rashid Habib said that principal Tanveer Abbasi was arrested after lodging a first information report (FIR) filed by former student of his school (T).

The applicant told the police that accused used to sexually abusing him when he was studying in his school and hadfilmed indecent videos to blackmail him.

The officer said after preliminary investigations, the allegations were proved correct and then police after lodging FIR had arrested the culprit for further investigations.