UrduPoint.com

School Principal Booked For Molesting Student

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

School principal booked for molesting student

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A principal of a private school was arrested here on Monday by police for molesting an ex student and blackmailing him, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Rashid Habib said that principal Tanveer Abbasi was arrested after lodging a first information report (FIR) filed by former student of his school (T).

The applicant told the police that accused used to sexually abusing him when he was studying in his school and hadfilmed indecent videos to blackmail him.

The officer said after preliminary investigations, the allegations were proved correct and then police after lodging FIR had arrested the culprit for further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student Rashid FIR

Recent Stories

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

7 minutes ago
 Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

43 minutes ago
 UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour mar ..

UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour market

43 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts 6th Middle East International Dermatol ..

Dubai hosts 6th Middle East International Dermatology &amp; Aesthetic Medicine C ..

52 minutes ago
 President stresses upon need to discourage fake ne ..

President stresses upon need to discourage fake news

43 minutes ago
 DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.