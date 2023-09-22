Open Menu

Science Exhibition Organizes At GHS

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 11:30 PM

A district-level science exhibition was organized in GHS Wali Khan, district Mastung on Friday.Muhammad Saleem Sarparah Principal Government Pilot Secondary School Mastung in a statement issued here on Friday

The principal said that a science expo is a gathering where scientific ideas and theories are presented. Students can use it as a platform to show off their knowledge of science.

He said that the purpose of holding a science exhibition is to stimulate interest in science. It encourages students to explore and understand the world around them.

He said that Participating in a Science Exhibition enhances creativity and critical thinking.

It also fosters teamwork and communication skills. It said that it will promote a love for science and help students to grow both academically and personally.

He noted that science exhibitions are platforms that inspire innovation, creativity, and scientific temperament. They are the nexus of knowledge and imagination, where theoretical concepts are transformed into practical models.

“Science exhibitions play an important role in education, promoting a deeper understanding of various scientific concepts,” he said adding that they foster an environment that encourages learning through hands-on experiences, making science more tangible and less abstract.

