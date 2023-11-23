SDPI’s confers Living Legend Award on pioneer environmentalist Dr Parvez Hassan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) conferred Living Legend Series Award to the country's pioneer environmentalist Dr Parvez Hassan for his unparalleled contributions in the fields of environmental protection and education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) conferred Living Legend Series Award to the country's pioneer environmentalist Dr Parvez Hassan for his unparalleled contributions in the fields of environmental protection and education.

The award was presented to him at the plenary session titled: 'SDPI's Living Legend Series Award 2023', at the 26th Sustainable Development Conference organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Dr Parvez has numerous achievements to his credit not only in Pakistan but also globally. He is internationally acclaimed and respected for his extraordinary contributions and commitment to the cause of environmental protection and conservation. It is to his credit and efforts that Pakistan got its first environmental protection legislation and is the pioneer of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA 1997).

“The history of Environmental law would be incomplete without the work of Dr Parvez. He is the force behind the first environmental protection legislation in Pakistan, and he has set up Parvez Hassan Environmental Law Centre at the University of Punjab”, said Justice Mansoor.

"There is a Chinese proverb when the wind blows, some people build walls, while others build windmills. Dr Parvez has been building windmills all his life", Justice Mansoor remarked.

Dr Ishrat Hussain called Dr Parvez a man of vision.

“During the time when economists, including me, were skeptical about climate change, Dr Parvez believed that it was a serious issue and felt the urgency to raise awareness. Another admirable quality of Dr Parvez is his commitment to education; his firm belief that the future of Pakistan lies in investing in human capital," he said.

Abdul Razzak Dawood, the former federal minister, said, "Dr Pervez Hasan is a man of exceptional character and true patriot.

Recalling an incident of the past when a foreigner made some abusive remarks about Pakistanis, Dawood said, “Dr Parvez Hasan responded to the foreigner in a way that the latter had to apologize.”

He said, "Dr Parvez is one of the main brains behind setting up the charter of LUMS and Beaconhouse National University."

He also established Law School at LUMS in the name of his father, and Razia Hassan School of Architecture at Beaconhouse National University in loving memory of his mother.”

"Dr Parvez is a living embodiment of John F. Kennedy's words; Ask not what your country has done for you, rather what you have done for your country.

May he live long and continue to serve his people", said Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

President of WWF-International, Dr Adil Najam, while extending his respects for his mentor said Dr Parvez Hassan’s role in National Conservation Strategy was crucial and the first Pakistan-India Environmental Summit.

"Vice Chancellor (VC) of Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Dr Moeed Yusuf termed the most meticulous person he ever met who possessed an esteemed personality. His hard work still at this age is commendable and he has been absolutely fair and on point in his professional dealings," Dr Yusuf added.

Dean of BNU School of Architecture Omar Hassan who is the son of Dr Parvez Hassan, said his father considered integrity and fair mind as the only quality for an individual.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parvez Hassan said in 2001, he had received the GC University Lifetime Achievement Award and today's SDPI award was a humbling moment for him.

“The Living Legends Award demands stories and mine is the life fully blessed,” he added.

Shedding light on his lifetime achievements from his childhood participation in the world scouts league to his professional career as lawyer, he said, “The lawyering in 1970 was dominated by individuals damaging general practice. I professionalized legal practice through my law firm where I started regular counseling of young lawyers at my office. My new approach was received well and got me national fame.”

He provided free of cost extended legal services to people and communities unable to afford legal services for public interest issues like environmental conservation or human rights.

Dr Parvez Hassan mentioned that his pro bono work was extremely rewarding for him as he spent almost 50% of his professional life on Pro Bono work. “My parents would be proud of me and my family as well. I dedicated my environmental law book to my wife for supporting me throughout my life. Giving back is my overarching message to this gathering, " Dr Parvez concluded.

Among the notable speakers were Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel, and Nasreen Kasuri. Syed Babar Ali and Prof. Nicholas A. Robinson also shared their video messages.

A documentary was played in honour of Dr Pervez paying tribute to his services. His friends and colleagues expressed immense gratitude to Dr Pervez saying that he was a man of his principles and of exceptional character.

