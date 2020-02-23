UrduPoint.com
Search Operation Conducted At Stadium Routes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) conducted search operation at routes and adjacent areas of Multan cricket Stadium keeping in view the security arrangements.

Police said on Sunday, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, police teams of Jalilabad, Qutabpur, Makhdoom Rasheed, Seetal Mari and New Multan police stations blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Muhallah Subhan Sang, Old Shujabad road, Baloch Street, Makkah Town, 17-Kasi, Raza Town Faiz and adjacent areas of the stadium.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 108 people.

     The search operations was being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak to ensure best security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the upcoming matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL), police added.

