UrduPoint.com

Second Joint Meeting Of University Of Baltistan With Directorate Of Health Services

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Second joint meeting of University of Baltistan with Directorate of Health Services

Second joint meeting of the high officials of University of Baltistan Skardu (UoBS) with the Directorate of Health Services Baltistan (DHSS) was held on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Second joint meeting of the high officials of University of Baltistan Skardu (UoBS) with the Directorate of Health Services Baltistan (DHSS) was held on Thursday.

UoBS Prof Dr. Abdul Matin Dean/NHS briefed the participants about the previous meeting held on October 25, 2022.

The registrar of UoBS pledged that varsity would stand with DHSS in any kind of partnership.

After a long fruitful discussion both parties agreed on the following which will be implemented as soon as possible; Joint venture of UoBS and DHSS to start the nursing program.

The affiliation option is also on the table after consultation with PNC and HEC.

Related Topics

Skardu October HEC

Recent Stories

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court visits Shalimar ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court visits Shalimar Garden, reviews renovation wor ..

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds Webinar aimed at creating awareness ab ..

NEPRA holds Webinar aimed at creating awareness about EVs technological advancem ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons district administration ..

Lahore High Court summons district administration over closure of roads

4 minutes ago
 Research culture to be promoted further: VC FUUAST ..

Research culture to be promoted further: VC FUUAST

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces record half-year performa ..

Emirates Group announces record half-year performance for 2022-23

30 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of govt's full support to expedit ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.