Second joint meeting of University of Baltistan with Directorate of Health Services

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Second joint meeting of the high officials of University of Baltistan Skardu (UoBS) with the Directorate of Health Services Baltistan (DHSS) was held on Thursday.

UoBS Prof Dr. Abdul Matin Dean/NHS briefed the participants about the previous meeting held on October 25, 2022.

The registrar of UoBS pledged that varsity would stand with DHSS in any kind of partnership.

After a long fruitful discussion both parties agreed on the following which will be implemented as soon as possible; Joint venture of UoBS and DHSS to start the nursing program.

The affiliation option is also on the table after consultation with PNC and HEC.