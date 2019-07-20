Second marriages: More women taking to courts against husbands

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) More and more women are moving the courts after the amendment in Muslim Family Law Ordinance.

Men performing second marriages without the permission of their first wives have got into trouble. In another incident, a woman went to judicial magistrate against her husband for doing second marriage without her consent.

Female lawyers Kokab and Sail Pervaiz welcomed the amendment in the Ordinance.

They said that the men can’t handle their one wife but are every ready to perform more marriages.

On the other hand, lawyer Mansoor Rehman Afridi and Haseeb Quddusi said that the Islamabad High Court has allowed four marriages to prevent moral derogation of the society.

Notices have been issued over the complaints of three women Musarrat Bibi, Sumaira and Haleema Bibi against their husbands.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had made it mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council for second marriage.

Following the hearing of a case against second marriage of a man, IHC said in its decision that despite permission from first wife for second marriage, it will be mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council. If a person enters into second marriage by obtaining permission from his first wife but reconciliation council refuses permission to him then he will be liable to be punished on second marriage.

The court observed that under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance-1961, second marriage without permission by a man will render him liable to punishment and fine.