Second Meeting of Syndicate held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The second meeting of Syndicate of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by It's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Samreen Hussain was attended by two sitting VCs of Public sector universities namely Prof Dr G Raza Bhatti VC Sheikh Ayaz University (HEC Nominee) and Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah (Nominee SHEC).

Members like Syed Abdul Qadir Shah, Former Chairman PEC, Engr. Mukhtar Ali Sheikh Ex Vice Chairman Sindh PEC, Alima Rehana Rafique, Prof.

Dr. AQ Mughal and Abu Bakar Ahmed Madani Special Secretary College education department also attended the meeting. The Registrar and Director Finance, Feroz Ahmad Mahar attended the meeting as special invitees. Syndicate confirmed the minutes of 1st Meeting of Syndicate, recommendations of 4th and 5th selection boards, recommendations of 2nd Finance & Planning Committee for the budget estimates of FY 2021-22, annual report of the university for the Year 2020.