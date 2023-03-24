Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Commemorated In Solidarity With Turkiye

Second Pakistan Navy Ship PNS MOAWIN deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023) Second Pakistan Navy Ship PNS MOAWIN deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Mersin, Turkiye. The ship brought second shipment of relief goods comprising winterized tents and blankets for the earthquake affectees.

The ship was warmly welcomed by Turkish Naval officials and Pakistan diplomatic staff. To mark solidarity with our Turkish brotherhood, a simple and graceful ceremony was organized onboard PNS MOAWIN to commemorate Pakistan Day. The ceremony was attended by Turkish Government and Military officials including Governor of Mersin and Chief of Staff of Turkish Naval Forces along with Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye. At the ceremony PN Mission Commander expressed condolences on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan for the tragic loss of lives and property and reaffirmed PN resolve to stand with brotherly countries at the time of need. Turkish government officials highly appreciated the support provided by the Government of Pakistan.

At home, Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal & passion. The day dawned with Gun Salutes and prayers were offered for solidarity and longevity of the beloved homeland. Flag hoisting ceremonies and illuminations were organized onboard Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments as per ceremonial norms. Beside, at the coastal areas Pakistan Zindabad rally by students of Bahria College Ormara and Exhibition of armaments & equipment was held by Armed Forces at Gwadar in which local populace actively participated.

Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of Muslims of the sub-continent and recollects their determination & prominence that fight all odds with unity in changing the course of history. Consistently, in accordance with the directions of Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy demonstrates its unwavering commitment in providing continuous support for the people of Syria and Turkey through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.