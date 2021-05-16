UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Agri S. Punjab Saqib Ateel Lauds Officials For Improving Wheat Production In Region.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Secretary Agri S. Punjab Saqib Ateel lauds officials for improving wheat production in region.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel lauded performance of Agriculture Department for achieving record production of wheat especially in South Punjab.

Due to incessant struggle of field staffers of Agriculture department, the production of wheat in south Punjab remained 9.238 million.

Last year, the production was 9.168 millions. Despite rainy spell from March 20 to 23, the production remained good. Although, the rainy spell caused loss of production by 10 to 20 per cents. However, the production was satisfactory.

Saqib hoped that the field staffers would also play their important role for enhancing cotton production in the region.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture March Cotton From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

38 minutes ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

3 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

4 hours ago

Local Press: Our children are battling their own h ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.