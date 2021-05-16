Secretary Agri S. Punjab Saqib Ateel lauds officials for improving wheat production in region.

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel lauded performance of Agriculture Department for achieving record production of wheat especially in South Punjab.

Due to incessant struggle of field staffers of Agriculture department, the production of wheat in south Punjab remained 9.238 million.

Last year, the production was 9.168 millions. Despite rainy spell from March 20 to 23, the production remained good. Although, the rainy spell caused loss of production by 10 to 20 per cents. However, the production was satisfactory.

Saqib hoped that the field staffers would also play their important role for enhancing cotton production in the region.