Secretary Culture Announces To Restore Café Culture, Folk Studio

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Secretary culture announces to restore Café culture, Folk Studio

Sindh Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Abdul Aleem Lashari on Tuesday, said that measures have been taken to restore "Café Culture" and "Folk Studio", on the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Sindh Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Abdul Aleem Lashari on Tuesday, said that measures have been taken to restore "Café Culture" and "Folk Studio", on the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir.

The secretary of culture, in a statement issued here, said that "Café Culture" and "Folk Studio" were being restored at the previous location in the building of the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM).

With the restoration of "Café Culture", interviews and music programs of famous personalities, artists and people from different walks of life would start airing again on the online platform, he said adding that the series of preservation of folklore, classical poetry and traditional music will also be resumed through "Folk Studio.

He stated that with the help of digital technology, both platforms could be watched live anytime and anywhere around the world via online streaming.

Abdul Aleem Lashari vowed to continue utilizing hi-tech recording facilities with sound systems at "Café Culture" and "Folk Studio" as well as measures aimed at the preservation of digital recording.

