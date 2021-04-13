Secretary Excise directs installation of CCTV Cameras at Provincial Warehouse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation, SyedHaider Iqbal visited Provincial Ware House and Excise Police Station Peshawar and directed the authorities concerned to install CCTV cameras and flash lights in the warehouse to bolster security.

Accompanied by Additional Secretary Excise, Sardar Asad Haroon and In charge Officer Provincial Warehouse, Zahid Iqbal Khan, the Secretary visited its different sections and expressed satisfaction over the administrative affairs of the warehouse.He directed maintaining a register of visitors at the warehouse and installed CCTVs to bolster security. The Secretary also visited Excise Police Station, Peshawar where he inspected its offices, locks-ups and store rooms.