Secretary For Early Repair Of Flood Affected Roads, Bridges

Published August 16, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works Ali Akbar Baloch on Tuesday called upon the officers of C&W department to keep continuing uninterrupted relief and repair work of the damaged highways and bridges in the flood affected areas of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over an important meeting regarding the prevailing situation of roads affected by rains and floods in Chaman Qila Abdullah, Jungle Pir Alizai, Maizai Ada and Dhana Sir Shirani districts.

The Secretary Communications and Works instructed the concerned C&W department officials and staff in the affected areas to be on high alert.

"In view of the flood situation caused by torrential monsoon rains, no leniency would be tolerated in the rehabilitation activities," he said, urging that the maintenance of highways and bridges should be the first priority.

He underlined the need for close coordination among all government departments and directed the Engineer Officers of the affected areas to remain in constant contact with the district administration of their respective districts and the PDMA Rescue Operation Team.

"Government is committed to carry on uninterrupted relief and rehabilitation activities launched in the flood-ravaged districts of the Balochistan province," he added.

Several bridges washed away by flash floods causing road traffic suspension on national highways have been restored while efforts are afoot to keep traffic on linked roads moving.

