Secretary General DCO Visits COMSATS University Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Secretary General, Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Y. Alyahya on Friday visited various digital facilities in COMSATS University and showed keen interest in Center for policy studies and business incubation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary General, Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Y. Alyahya on Friday visited various digital facilities in COMSATS University and showed keen interest in Center for policy studies and business incubation center.

The Secretary General DCO along with four-member delegation is in Pakistan on official visit.

According to the press release, AlYahya is a renowned digital economy expert and advocate of digital literacy, empowerment and training in communities traditionally marginalized by the 'digital divide'.

Secretary General DCO was briefed about CUI Data Center, Digitalization of library, Video Conferencing Facility, Medical Image Processing Research Group (MIPRG) and Medical Imaging and Diagnostics Lab (MIDL).

Prof. Madani has given a detailed presentation about CUI. He informed that the COMSATS University Islamabad is a public sector university having seven campuses in Pakistan with five faculties, twenty two academic departments and nine state of the art research centers.

He said that CUI offered more than 100 degree programs at BS, MS and PhD level to over 34,000 students, including over500 international students. Prof. Madani also informed regarding the special initiatives of CUI on digitization, internationalization and technology innovation patronized by Prof.

Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI.

Secretary General DCO in her presentation highlighted objectives, goals of DCO. She briefed about DCO vision of having collaboration among its seven-member counties including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Nigeria and Oman.

She said that the purpose of the visit was to unlock the full potential of DCO Forum for realizing the Digital Pakistan Vision of the Government of Pakistan and finding potential areas for developing digital cooperation between COMSATS University Islamabad and DCO's member nations.

She also emphasized on women and youth empowerment in the growing digital economy.

The Secretary General showed special interest in COMSATS University's Center for Policy Studies and Business Incubation Center and offered COMSATS University to become an observer institution of DCO.

She also invited faculty members of the university to be part of the DCO's accelerator program.

Both sides agreed on enhancing cooperation among universities of DCO member countries. Head International Office of COMSATS University was assigned as focal person for initiating collaboration with DCO through the respective Ministry.

