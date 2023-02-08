Secretary Health reviews medical facilities at children hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahidullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Safat Ghayoor Children's Hospital (Haji Camp) on Wednesday to review the medical facilities and services provided to patients.

During his visit, Shahidullah Khan inspected emergency facilities, OPD, and various wards, checked the attendance of the staff and the supply of medicines.

The Secretary Health expressed satisfaction over the facilities and services provided at the hospital and appreciated the efforts of the medical staff in providing quality care to patients.

He also took note of the challenges faced by the hospital and promised to provide all possible support to address them.

In his remarks, Secretary Health emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare to children and urged the hospital staff to continue their efforts in delivering the best possible care to patients.

He also stressed the need to continuously improve the facilities and services offered at the hospital.