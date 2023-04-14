Secretary HED pays visit to SSC centres for inspection

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education Department (HED) Punjab Javaid Akhter Mehmood, visited different examination centres of the SSC 1st Annual Examination, 2023 established here on Friday.

Flanked by Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Secretary BISE, Khurram Qureshi, the secretary inspected Govt Muslims Girls High School, Govt Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary school and Govt College of Home Economics.

During the inspection, the secretary showed his entire satisfaction with the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination in the jurisdiction of BISE.

It merits mentioning here that under BISE exactly 442 centres have been set up for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination.