Secretary Info annoyed over delay in completion of renovation, repair work at PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan on Monday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and reviewed renovation, repair work while expressed annoyance over delay in completion of the work.

He said that PPC is the highest organization of journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and under the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, work is being done on a comprehensive plan for renovation of PPC and improvement of facilities here.

He said provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to promote journalism in the province and providing all necessary facilities to journalists in performing their professional duties.

He said payment of special grant to press club, release of scholarships in journalism department for members of press club, increase in endowment fund for welfare of journalists are important steps in this regard.

Information Secretary said that installation work of 25 KV solar plant in the press club would be started soon, the completion of which would provide uninterrupted power supply to the press club and also significant savings in this regard.

Secretary Information and Public Relations termed the establishment of digital studio at PPC as an important development and said that this studio would help journalists to adapt to the demands of modern times.

President PPC Muhammad Riaz Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Prince Fahad and Joint Secretary Gul Rehman Haqqani welcomed the Secretary upon his arrival the club.