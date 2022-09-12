UrduPoint.com

Secretary Info Annoyed Over Delay In Completion Of Renovation, Repair Work At PPC

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Secretary Info annoyed over delay in completion of renovation, repair work at PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan on Monday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and reviewed renovation, repair work while expressed annoyance over delay in completion of the work.

He said that PPC is the highest organization of journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and under the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, work is being done on a comprehensive plan for renovation of PPC and improvement of facilities here.

He said provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to promote journalism in the province and providing all necessary facilities to journalists in performing their professional duties.

He said payment of special grant to press club, release of scholarships in journalism department for members of press club, increase in endowment fund for welfare of journalists are important steps in this regard.

Information Secretary said that installation work of 25 KV solar plant in the press club would be started soon, the completion of which would provide uninterrupted power supply to the press club and also significant savings in this regard.

Secretary Information and Public Relations termed the establishment of digital studio at PPC as an important development and said that this studio would help journalists to adapt to the demands of modern times.

President PPC Muhammad Riaz Vice President Rizwan Sheikh, General Secretary Prince Fahad and Joint Secretary Gul Rehman Haqqani welcomed the Secretary upon his arrival the club.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

45 minutes ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

52 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 hours ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.