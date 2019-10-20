UrduPoint.com
Secretary Inspects Security Arrangements For Chehlum, Data Urs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Secretary Home Department Ehsan Bhutta Sunday visited a cell, set up to monitor security arrangements related to the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to details, the secretary said that all Chehlum processions in the province were being monitored at Home Department, Punjab Civil Secretariat.

He said 402 processions were being taken out across the province out of which 71 were of A category while 331 of category B and C.

Ehsan Bhutta said that 681 Chelum majalis would also be organised, out of which 61 would be of A category and 614 of category B and C.

He said that 1,440 army personnel, 720 Rangers and 32,675 police personnel were performing security duties besides 8,182 personnel of civil defence, Rescue 1122 and volunteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

