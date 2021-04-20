UrduPoint.com
Secretary Irrigation Inspects Sasta Bazaar At Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:54 PM

Secretary Irrigation inspects Sasta Bazaar at Kurram

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai on Tuesday visited Sasta Bazaar in Sadda tehsil of Kurram district and inspected thenprices and quality of daily commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Irrigation, Tahir Orakzai on Tuesday visited Sasta Bazaar in Sadda tehsil of Kurram district and inspected thenprices and quality of daily commodities.

Secretary Irrigation visited utility store established at the bazaar and inspected prices.

Assistant Commissioner Hamid Khan, Assistant Commissioner Yusuf Haroon and TMO Tanzil Hussain were also present at the occasion.

The Secretary Irrigation issued strict directives to the district officers for ensuring maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. He said people must get benefits of sasta bazaars established by the government.

