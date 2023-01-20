UrduPoint.com

Secretary Livestock Visits Harichand Cattle Breeding Farm

January 20, 2023

Secretary Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mukhtiar Ahmad on Friday visited Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Harichand district Charsadda and inspected its various sections

Secretary Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mukhtiar Ahmad on Friday visited Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Harichand district Charsadda and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Director Livestock, Dr. Qazi-ur-e-Rehman, Director Cattle Breeding Farm, Dr. Burhanuddin and concerned officials.

The Secretary Livestock visited various sections of cattle farm including laboratory and semen production unit. He was told that breeding farm had been started with the assistance of Royal Dutch Government to increase the production of meat and milk by introducing cross-breeding of native and foreign animals.

It was told that cattle breeding farm was also working for orientation researchers, veterinarians and growers who believed in developing new breeds by innovation and experimentation.

