Secretary Local Govt Orders Installing Helpline, ERP Software

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Secretary for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Syed Mubasher Hussain presided over a meeting of Cattle Market Management & Development Company (CMMDC) here on Saturday

He directed the chief executive officers concerned to install a helpline and inter-resource planning system for the public. He also ordered for developing the ERP software system that would set up an automated system of working of all departments. He said, "The ERP is ideal for transparency in human resources and procurement.

" Syed Mubasher said that digitization was the most important need of the hour to increase the company's revenue. "Transparency in providing services to the people was the aim of the Punjab government," he said and also reviewed the company's revenue plan.

The CEO briefed the Local Government secretary regarding this year's auctions and performance.

The meeting was also attended by DG Local Government Kausar Khan, Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq and other officers.

