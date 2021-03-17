UrduPoint.com
Secretary Wildlife & Fisheries Visits UVAS Pattoki

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries department Secretary Capt (Retd) Muhammad Asif paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore's Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday

After planting a sapling in front of Dr. Muhammad Akram Complex, Capt (R) Muhammad Asif presided over a meeting held at Ravi Campus while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Chairman Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Dr. Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javed, Javaid Sindhoo from Tawakal Fish Farms and Chaudhry Nabeel from AMG feeds and other senior faculty members were present.

While addressing the meeting, the Secretary emphasized on the collaboration among academia, stakeholders and government to strengthen the Department of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the Secretary about Campus/Departments and showed a UVAS video documentary to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.

Prof Nasim mentioned that UVAS BSL-3 Lab has performed more than 150 thousand tests for Covid-19.

Prof Dr Noor Khan briefly gave an introduction of Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife and stressed on future joint projects with the government of Punjab.

Later, Secretary visited along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad in various research facilities of Ravi Campus Pattoki including Central Laboratory Complex (CLC), Aviary & Ostrich Farms, Fish Processing Unit, Farm Complex, Fish Hatchery, Zoological Museum, Geographical Information System (GIS) Lab and Aviary/Pheasantry.

The Secretary appreciated UVAS state-of-the-art labs facilities, quality of education and research, trainings and providing clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community.

