Security and traffic arrangements reviewed

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for city particularly in the wake of ongoing sit-in of JUI-F

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for city particularly in the wake of ongoing sit-in of JUI-F.

The security and traffic plans were formally reviewed by him during a meeting attended by all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs. The IGP said that smooth traffic flow was being ensured in the city but directed to further improve it.

He said that barriers had been removed after survey in various areas and efforts were underway to facilitate citizens to a maximum level.

The police chief said that it was our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

However, he directed to further improve security for the participants of sit-in.

He said that police officers and jawans were very much read to counter any untoward situation. The IGP directed to provide facilities to the police personnel performing duties in various areas and special measures to be ensured to protect them from cold weather.

He said that morale of Islamabad police and other security personnel was very much high and every challenge would be dealt in a professional manner.