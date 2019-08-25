Security arrangements finalized for Muharram

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police have finalized security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram. In a meeting held here Sunday, City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana, said there is dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) must be followed in letter and spirit adding that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.

The CPO said no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions.

The Police high ups must personally monitor all the main congregations, picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings", the CPO said.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Syed Ali and other concerned officers including SP Rawal were present on the occasion.