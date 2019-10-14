Security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) reviewed in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Monday said that security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) are underway and security in the entire district would be beefed up to maintain law and order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Monday said that security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) are underway and security in the entire district would be beefed up to maintain law and order

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, to review security arrangements for Chehlum procession, Jappa said that nothing could be more important than maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention is being paid in this regard.

He passed instructions to chief officers of district council,WASA and Municipal Corporation regarding lighting, patch work, installation of manhole covers, traffic management, parking and removal of hanging electrical wires.

He said that Chehlum processions be monitored through CCTV and these cameras be kept completely functional.

The ADCG further directed that senior police officers should accompany the processions and clearing of the routes be ensured.

He said SOP's regarding security arrangements would be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated.