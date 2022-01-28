UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Committed To Eradicate Terrorism: Farrukh

Published January 28, 2022

Security forces committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Kech Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Kech Balochistan.

In a news statement, he said the security forces were committed to eradicating different forms of terrorism from all parts of the country.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the martyred in the highest ranks of Jannah.

The minister said the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. Those who were involved in cowardly acts of terrorism would not be allowed to hide anywhere in the country, he added.

