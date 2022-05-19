UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Terrorist In Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Security forces kill terrorist in Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

The security forces killed a terrorist during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The security forces killed a terrorist during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Thursday, the IBO was conducted on May 17, during which terrorist Muhammad Altaf was killed.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

