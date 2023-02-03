UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists During Exchange Of Fire In North Waziristan District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2023 | 11:26 AM

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan District

The ISPR has said that these terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in Esham area of North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The ISPR, in its statement, reaffirmed Pakistan Army's firm resolve against the menace of terrorism.

