Security in provincial capital beefed up on Juma tul Wida

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited areas of the city to check the security arrangements and ensured implementation of corona SOPs particularly in Masajid, Imambargahs and other public places on the eve of Juma-tul-Wida of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He issued directions to DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations and all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of present situation of pandemic.

All the SPs, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements throughout the city particularly at Masajid and all these religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling at all the sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles at the entry and exit points of city.