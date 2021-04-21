Security measures reviewed for Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid said Wednesday that police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while inspecting security measures during his visit to mosques, markets and other places.

He urged police personnel to keep an eye on suspicious elements and ensure that all the measures under the security plan for the holy month of Ramzan were implemented.

The DPO also directed policemen to deal with the public politely and facilitate them.