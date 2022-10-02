Security on high alert for Pak-Eng T20 series final match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Security arrangements were on high alert for final match of Pakistan England T20 series being played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore police had tightened the security of players, team officials and international guests, while the security around the cricket stadium had been increased from three layered to four layered. More than 12,000 personnel and officers were deployed for match security while Lahore Police deployed more than 1,800 personnel.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, fans who came to watch the match, were passed through a security checkpoint even before entering the stadium.

He said the security had been increased at the parking stands and additional traffic wardens have been deployed to maintain the uninterrupted flow of traffic. On the orders of IGP, policemen and wardens remained on duty till late night even after the end of the match, spokesperson added.

The Punjab police would ensure all possible measures for the security of cricket matches and the convenience of cricket fans in the future as well, he added.