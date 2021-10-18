UrduPoint.com

Security Plan Issued For 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

Security plan Issued for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

A police security plan has been issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions and gatherings in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A police security plan has been issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions and gatherings in Sargodha.

According to the details issued here on Monday, a total of 86 processions would be taken out across the district for which 2,000 policemen would perform duties.

The main procession would be taken out from Jamia Masjid Hamid Shah and 10 other processions would be taken out from various mosques of the district including Muqam-e-Hayat, Water Supply Road, Qainchi Mor, Istaqlalabad Sargodha, Masjid Noori Hazoori Bhalwal, Jamia Masjid Main Bazaar Bhalwal, Bhera, Jhawariyan, Sillanwali and Masjid Darbarwali Sial Sharif.

Additional SP Malik Wajid Hussain would supervise the main 12 Rabiul-Awal procession. Similarly, SDPOs have been deputed for category-B processions. A control room has also been set up in DPO office to monitor the Eid Milad processions.

