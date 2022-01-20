UrduPoint.com

Security Team Wins GCU Staff Cricket Tournament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:27 PM

The security staff of the Government College University (GCU) on Thursday won the 7th GCU staff inter-departmental cricket tournament 2022 defeating the team of treasurer office in the final by 42 runs

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was the chief guest at the final match, while Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, Controller Examinations Muhammad Shahazad and Director Sports Muhammad Waseem were also present.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that such sports activities eliminate discrimination among staff and unite them as strong team which could fight any challenge.

He pledged that they would continue to organize such sports activities for staff and faculty, so that they do their work with more commitment and dedication.

He applauded the efforts of organizing committee.

He appreciated that staff members from the rank of Vice Chancellor, Treasurer to Junior Clerk and Naib Qasid participated in the tournament.

He said all staff members were equal and were like family members to each other.

