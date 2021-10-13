Secy directs Health CEOs to personally monitor anti-dengue surveillance in SP

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti Wednesday ordered officials to monitor the steps in person being taken by staffers to control dengue and coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti Wednesday ordered officials to monitor the steps in person being taken by staffers to control dengue and coronavirus.

Addressing an online meeting of CEOs of District Health Authorities of South Punjab here, he directed them to follow zero tolerance policy in this connection.

He stressed the need of achieving set targets regarding dengue and COVID-19 by employing all resources and manpower, adding that all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) should supervise indoor surveillance by field officers against dengue for accomplishment of all indicators for this purpose.

District Managers Health facilitators Company, DG Health South Punjab and others officials attended the meeting.

The Secretary ordered them to sensitize people about precautionary measures against dengue adding that they should also ensure availability of medicines in hospitals of South Punjab.