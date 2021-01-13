Self-defense workshop organized for female held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A one-day workshop on self-defense was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which more than 100 women from different walks of life from across the district participated here at Peshawar sports Complex.

In the workshop held at Lala Rafique Sports Arena,the trainers gave lectures on self-defense and also provided practical training to them. Director General Sports Asfidyar Khattak was the special guest on the occasion along with Deputy Director Youth Affairs Arshad Hussain, AD Operations Imranullah, Director Development Naimat Ullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal and Rohul Amin were present.

Addressing the workshop, Guidance Counselor Nazia Shah Kakakhel said that this type of workshop is important for women and it is an opportunity for them to learn a lot from them. He said women and children get good opportunities to learn a lot from awareness workshops.

Nazia Shah Kakakhel also paid rich tributes to the efforts of the Youth Directorate and stressed on conducting awareness workshops on Safe Defense in other districts of the province and for women to cope with all kinds of situations for their own protection in adverse conditions.

She also appreciated the efforts of the trainers and the interest of the women in the workshop. She hoped that the Youth Directorate would continue to conduct more workshops for children and women in the future as well.

At the end, the special guest, Director General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asfandyar Khan lauded Director Youth Saleem Jan for masterminded the workshop and provided good opportunities to the women to learn best things about self defense.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak, he said in the present circumstances it is very essential for women to learn such skills and expressed the hope that in future such workshops would be organized in other districts including merged tribal areas. He later on distributed certificates among the participants.