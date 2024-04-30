Seminar held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In recognition of International Labours Day 2024, a seminar was held to address the

prevention of child labour and human trafficking.

The event was organized by the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan

at the Alhamra Hall, The Mall, on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora was chief guest while Syeda Kalsoom,

Director General of the Department of Labor and Human Resource, and Jahan Ara Wattoo, Vice

Chairman of the Social Protection Authority, also participated in the event.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended the efforts of the BLLF and assured that the Punjab

government was taking special measures to eradicate child labour. He emphasized the

government’s commitment to preventing forced labour and ensuring the implementation

of other labour laws.

The minister highlighted ongoing government projects such as the distribution of solar plates,

electric motorcycles, and low-cost homes. He also mentioned that recommendations would be

presented to the chief minister to include workers in these initiatives.

During the seminar, BLLF presented a ten-point agenda demanding the eradication of child labour,

allocation of 9 per cent of the GDP in the budget for children’s health and education, and 3 per cent for social security.

After the seminar, a rally was organized, featuring various banners highlighting their cause.

The rally commenced from Alhamra Hall and concluded at the Lahore Press Club.