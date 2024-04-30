Open Menu

Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Seminar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In recognition of International Labours Day 2024, a seminar was held to address the

prevention of child labour and human trafficking.

The event was organized by the Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan

at the Alhamra Hall, The Mall, on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora was chief guest while Syeda Kalsoom,

Director General of the Department of Labor and Human Resource, and Jahan Ara Wattoo, Vice

Chairman of the Social Protection Authority, also participated in the event.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended the efforts of the BLLF and assured that the Punjab

government was taking special measures to eradicate child labour. He emphasized the

government’s commitment to preventing forced labour and ensuring the implementation

of other labour laws.

The minister highlighted ongoing government projects such as the distribution of solar plates,

electric motorcycles, and low-cost homes. He also mentioned that recommendations would be

presented to the chief minister to include workers in these initiatives.

During the seminar, BLLF presented a ten-point agenda demanding the eradication of child labour,

allocation of 9 per cent of the GDP in the budget for children’s health and education, and 3 per cent for social security.

After the seminar, a rally was organized, featuring various banners highlighting their cause.

The rally commenced from Alhamra Hall and concluded at the Lahore Press Club.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab Budget Event From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan