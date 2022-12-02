UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held For Promotion Of Education In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Seminar held for promotion of education in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar on promotion of education and current curriculum in Balochistan was organized under the auspices of Javed Publishers in a local hotel here Friday.

The seminar was attended by principals of private schools, teachers and other people related to education.

Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers, President of All Balochistan Progressive Private Schools Association Muhammad Nawaz Pindarani, Chairman Muhammad Arif in their separate addresses said that no country and nation could develop without education and the youths had to lead the country and the nation in future. They said that it was not possible to deny the role of private schools for the promotion of education across the country including Balochistan.

Private schools are playing an important role in the promotion of education, the speakers said and added that thousands of children were studying in the private schools established in Balochistan, whose better education and training was being ensured so that they could better serve the country and the nation after getting education.

At the end of the ceremony, Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers thanked the school principals for attending the seminar and assured that all out support and services would be provided in promotion of education.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Hotel Lead All

Recent Stories

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

34 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

42 minutes ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.