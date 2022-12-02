Seminar held for promotion of education in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar on promotion of education and current curriculum in Balochistan was organized under the auspices of Javed Publishers in a local hotel here Friday.

The seminar was attended by principals of private schools, teachers and other people related to education.

Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers, President of All Balochistan Progressive Private Schools Association Muhammad Nawaz Pindarani, Chairman Muhammad Arif in their separate addresses said that no country and nation could develop without education and the youths had to lead the country and the nation in future. They said that it was not possible to deny the role of private schools for the promotion of education across the country including Balochistan.

Private schools are playing an important role in the promotion of education, the speakers said and added that thousands of children were studying in the private schools established in Balochistan, whose better education and training was being ensured so that they could better serve the country and the nation after getting education.

At the end of the ceremony, Qasim Javed, CEO of Javed Publishers thanked the school principals for attending the seminar and assured that all out support and services would be provided in promotion of education.