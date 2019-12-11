UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Community Policing At BZU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Seminar on Community policing at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) ::A seminar on community policing will be held at BZU Institute of Banking and Finance here on December 11 to sensitize students about it.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmed Khan will preside over the seminar wherein he will deliver a lecture on community policing, says an official release issued here on Tuesday evening.

It is worth mentioning here that police are conducting lectures on community policing in Friday prayers in mosques to improve liaison between masses and police.

Related Topics

Police Bahauddin Zakariya University December

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

32 minutes ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

42 minutes ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

1 hour ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

2 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.