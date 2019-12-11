Seminar on Community policing at BZU

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) ::A seminar on community policing will be held at BZU Institute of Banking and Finance here on December 11 to sensitize students about it.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wasim Ahmed Khan will preside over the seminar wherein he will deliver a lecture on community policing, says an official release issued here on Tuesday evening.

It is worth mentioning here that police are conducting lectures on community policing in Friday prayers in mosques to improve liaison between masses and police.