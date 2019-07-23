UrduPoint.com
Seminar On Congo Fever Held, DC Directs For Spray In Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:13 PM

One day Seminar on 'Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and its control' was held at the office of the District Director Livestock Dir Lower to create awareness among people regarding Congo fever and its prevention

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :One day Seminar on 'Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and its control' was held at the office of the District Director Livestock Dir Lower to create awareness among people regarding Congo fever and its prevention.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, officials of district administration and livestock departments and general public.

Addressing on the occasion, DC Shaukat Ali shared his views about Crimean Fever and urged the general public to adopt precautionary measures including giving bath to sacrificial animals and use of pesticide spray around the places where animals were kept.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed District Director Livestock to conduct a special spray campaign in all markets of sacrificial animals and wounded animals may not be allowed to enter in the cattle market.

He also directed installation of pena flexes depicting precautionary measures and information regarding Congo fever at visible places of cattle markets.

