Seminar On "Narration Of Oral History In Balochi Culture" Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Seminar on "Narration of oral history in Balochi culture" held

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on 'Narration of oral history in Balochi culture' held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday highlighted the historical aspects and significance of Balochi literature and culture.

Head, Iqbal Chair of the University, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, presided, well-known Balochi historian and writer Muhammad Panah Baloch was the keynote speaker.

Senior Advisor, Excellence Center Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, and Head, History Chair, Inamullah Sheikh hosted the event.

Talking about the history of Balochi culture, Panah Baloch said that there is an element of folk tales in the cultural history of Balochistan, and music is an important part of our oral history and storytelling. Folk is an integral part of our lives, and our mothers tell their children the values, bravery, and traditions of Baloch in lullabies.

He added that the largest collection of Balochi literature dates to the Rind period of the 14th century.

Balochi history started to be preserved in the form of documents very late.

The new generation is unaware of our history and there are innumerable topics of research for the young generation in Balochistan. Balochis are very peace-loving people.

In the end, Panah Baloch appreciated the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University and said that educational institutions play an important role in bridging the gaps and he is grateful to the administration of AIOU that the university has made efforts in this regard.

Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik and Inamullah Sheikh also addressed the event and said that nations that do not learn from history, history humiliates them again and again.

"Pakistan needs intellectuals, and considering this need, a center of excellence is being established in the university, within which three chairs have been established, for which the administration of AIOU deserves to be congratulated", they added.

