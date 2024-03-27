Seminar On 'Role Of Women In Social Evils' Elimination'
March 27, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A seminar on 'Effective role of women in elimination of social evils' was held here on Wednesday.
General Secretary Social Welfare Society of Sarwari Rafiq Handicrafts school Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, speaking at the seminar, said women could play crucial role in elimination of social evils. He said the first training place for children was a mother. "If a mother trains children in the right direction, they will grow up as good citizens and prove to be beneficial for society as well as society," he remarked.
Arshad Qasmi said today non-Muslim culture, traditions and customs were flourishing in society, which had no link with islam and Islamic society.
Principal Jawaria Arooj said the government should play an active role to eliminate all kinds of un-Islamic customs in society. She said people, who violate constitution, deserve no leniency. She said that ever since Punjab chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had taken over his office, a new sense of security and self-confidence had emerged among women.
