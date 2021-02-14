UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Traffic Rules Held For Students

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Seminar on traffic rules held for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A day-long seminar on traffic rules' awareness for female students held here Sunday at FG Girls school Cantt.-IV aiming to impart female about traffic guiding principles.

All the faculty members and students took part in the seminar where they were briefed about sign language of traffic rules besides giving lectures on reading of different signs.

Later, they imparted practical lessons by participating in zebra-crossing, LTV and HTV driving types, minimum and maximum speed grading for single roads and highways.

Principal of the School thanked Traffic Police for holding such a useful event for female students and requested for organizing such seminars to other institutions.

The event was supervised by the education Team of City Traffic Police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat.

Related Topics

Police Education Traffic Reading Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

11 minutes ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises &#039;Expo Talks: Travel ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

1 hour ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.