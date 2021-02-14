Seminar on traffic rules held for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A day-long seminar on traffic rules' awareness for female students held here Sunday at FG Girls school Cantt.-IV aiming to impart female about traffic guiding principles.

All the faculty members and students took part in the seminar where they were briefed about sign language of traffic rules besides giving lectures on reading of different signs.

Later, they imparted practical lessons by participating in zebra-crossing, LTV and HTV driving types, minimum and maximum speed grading for single roads and highways.

Principal of the School thanked Traffic Police for holding such a useful event for female students and requested for organizing such seminars to other institutions.

The event was supervised by the education Team of City Traffic Police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat.