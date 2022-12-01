Seminar on "violence against women" held

(@FahadShabbir)

SiALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar "Harassment and Violence Against Women" was held under the chairmanship of General Assistant Revenue Sialkot Abdul Hayee Bhatti in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and local NGO Baidarie.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Sharif Ghuman, Executive Director Baidarie Professor Arshad Muhammad Mirza, Social Worker Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Lecturer Mehwish Khalid, In-Charge Dar-ulAman Asma Ahmed, Hina Noreen, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Social Welfare Officer Jameel Bajwa and a large number of students participated.

Speaking on this occasion, General Assistant Revenue Abdul Hayee Bhatti said that people were becoming aware of gender-based violence, but definitely more work needs to be done in this regard.

"We need to change our attitudes to eliminate harassment and violence against women",he said.

Executive Director (ED) Baidarie Professor Arshad Muhammad Mirza said violence against women was one of the serious violations of human rights. It endangers their physical and psychological health and this threatens the well-being of their children, which has a negative impact on the entire community.