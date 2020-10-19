Seminar on World Food day held at SALU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar, in connection of World Food Day, organized by Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur in collaboration with Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA) at Peace Corner SALU.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, addressing the seminar said that he believes in mutual trust and respect for everyone adding that said peace is a major part of society and it is also related with the food, in the absence of food there is no peace in human life, said a press release here on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said that the main objective of the day is to spread awareness and sensitization about the prevailing problems of food the world is confronting presently. Growing population is also serious challenge which has created scarcity of food; as a result, the sizeable population is under starvation and hunger, he added.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio said food contains different ingredients like vitamins, minerals etc as need for human survival. He quoted that the millions of the people more than 31% population of Africa is facing severe starvation and hunger, as a result there is high mortality rate in children.

He said that other factors are also very essential for food stock which includes air, abundant water resources, forests and rain. The food productivity could be increased with the help of modern technology and tools for example drip water system and crop pattern, he added.

Executive Director BSWA, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Director Media and Public Relations,Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari,Muhammad Hassan Shaikh and others spoke on the occasion.