Senate body briefed about huge rally by Bangladeshis to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Defence was informed on Thursday that people in Bangladesh had taken out an unprecedented rally to express solidarity with their Muslim brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The committee meeting, chaired by Walid Iqbal, was briefed that around 300,000 Bangladeshis had converged to highlight miseries of Kashmiris, facing brutalities at the hands of Indian troops since August 5, but unfortunately this great show of solidarity was not reported in media appropriately.

In the prevailing regional scenario, it was a unique gathering where the participants not only supported the oppressed Kashmiris but also the Pakistan's stance on Kashmir cause.

"About 300,000 people of Bangladesh have participated in the protest rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmir. While, according to a recent survey carried out in Bangladesh about 90 percent people have showed their support for Pakistan, in case of war with India," Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said.

The committee members acknowledged the sentiments of people of Bangladesh, they expressed for Kashmiris and Pakistan.

The committee also thanked Turkey, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Iran for extending support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Additional Secretary of Foreign Office Zahoor Ahmed apprised the committee that Pakistan wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said Pakistan had effectively highlighted human rights violation being committed by brutal Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had raised the issue of human rights violation in 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva in a more efficient manner.

He said Pakistan had achieved the biggest success at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as over 50 countries supported Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue.

He said in a joint statement, as many as 50 countries from various regions had expressed concern over the increased human rights violations in IoJ&K, urging India to lift curfew from there. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the upcoming session of UN General Assembly, would also highlight the gross human rights violations being committed in IoJ&K.

Zahoor Ahmed also apprised the committee about the steps taken by the Foreign Office to highlight miseries of Kashmiris and humanitarian crisis taking place in the Occupied Kashmir.

After discussing the current situation in IoJ&K and increased ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control, the Senate body passed a unanimous resolution asking international community to raise their voice for lifting of curfew and bringing the massive human rights violations to an end in the Occupied Kashmir.

The resolution further stated that Kashmir issue must be resolved in line with the resolutions of UNSC and aspirations of Kashmir people.

The committee also expressed concern over the Defence Minister's absencefrom the meeting.