Senate Body Constitutes A Sub-committee To Look Into Lacunas In Various NHA Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to look into lacunas in various ongoing and completed projects of National Highways Authority (NHA).

The committee met here at Parliament House in the chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmadzai.

Chairman of the Committee nominated Senator Saifullah Abro as convener of the sub- committee with two members including Senator Shammim Afridi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

A member of the committee Senator Saifullah Abro identified the over costing in various projects of National Highways Authority ,particularly Larkana-Naudero-Lakhi road section. He expressed displeasure over the poor conditions of some of the roads completed by NHA.

Earlier, Senior officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the committee about Annual Maintenance Plans of Indus Highway, roads from Mianwali to Uch Sharif, Petaro-Sehwan, Fort Munro to Ghazi Ghat Bridge and Dera Ghazi Khan bypass.

Secretary communication underscored that there are certain issues in the system and need to be addressed at the earliest.

He said that ministry was working for the betterment of the system and restructuring of the NHA. "We are computerizing the system through satellite imaginary which will be updated on quarterly basis. The computerized system will help indicating the areas where encroachment was taking place", he added.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Kaleem Imam briefed the committee that all the recruitments were made against the quota reserved for minorities and also provided province wise, district wise complete details of officials of NH&MP.

He apprised the committee that non-Muslim officers and officials recruitment quota of 5% was implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that NH&MP also encouraging minority youth in upcoming recruitment process to join the service.

He underlined that currently 309 minorities were serving as uniformed and non-uniformed officers and officials in NH&MP. The committee under the chairmanship of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai also sought details of officers and officials working in NH&MP from Balochistan province.

Chairman of the committee recommended that Balochistan youth should also be given priority in the upcoming recruitment process.

IG NH&MP police informed the committee that soon NH&MP would announce 1600 vacancies. Erstwhile Fata and Balochistan will be given 3 per cent and 7 per cent quota respectively. He said that a special package was also announced for the youth of Balochistan.

On asking, the IG NH&MP said that all the details of the upcoming induction process will be shared with the committee in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed about the officials working on deputation basis in NH&MP. IG NH&MP , Kaleem Imam informed the committee that at present a total of 1545 officers/officials were working on deputation in NHMP.

Senator Shammim Afridi complemented the NHA officials and express satisfaction over the progress been made on D.I Khan to Kohat, Kohat to Peshawar and Peshawar to Islamabad road.

The committee also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the father of Secretary Communications.

Members of the committee Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Shammim Afridi, Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman attended the meeting. Secretary Ministry of Communications, Chairman NHA and other senior officials of NHA also participated in the meeting.

