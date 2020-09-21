UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Discus Privilege Motion Moved By Mushahidullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Senate body discus privilege motion moved by Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Monday considered a privilege motion moved by Senator Mushahidullah Khan regarding baseless allegations of dues worth Rs 2,700,000 against him, on account of his stay in Punjab House.

The committee that met here with Ayesha Raza Farooq in the chair was informed that no set rules or Standard Operating Procedures were being followed to let out rooms at Punjab House.

The Committee concluded that no record implicating Mushahidullah Khan could be found.

As requested, the Punjab House investigation committee was allowed 15 days to complete inquiry after which a report was to be submitted immediately to the Committee.

Chairperson Committee informed the meeting that all data regarding the booking by the Senate Secretariat had been submitted to the Committee.

However, Punjab House was unable to furnish any details of the claims.

It was asserted that the dues that were paid by the Senate were also being shown in the outstanding bills presented by Punjab House, details of which must be presented to the Committee as well.

She stressed that if one claim was questionable, the authenticity of the rest could not be ascertained.

The Committee stressed the need to get to the bottom of the issue, so that responsibility can be fixed.

