UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On 'Cabinet Secretariat' Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Senate body on 'Cabinet Secretariat' meets

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad at Parliament House on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad at Parliament House on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Senators Afnanullah Khan, Sadia Abbasi, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Khalida Ateeb, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Senior Officers of Cabinet Division and Establishment Division.

The meeting of the Standing Committee considered the amendment proposed by Senator Afnanullah Khan in the Senate House regarding dual citizenship of bureaucrats.

Senator Afnanullah Khan said that if people with dual citizenship take an oath of allegiance to countries other than Pakistan, then the question arises as to which country's interests they will protect when the time comes.

Senator Sadia Abbasi asked how many bureaucrats have been punished for revealing national secrets till date? she said that this is a very serious matter. 20,000 officers will be affected by it.

Chairman Committee Rana Maqbool Ahmed said that this matter will be decided after further consideration in the next meeting.

He directed that the details of the debate on the bill in the National Assembly should be provided to all the senators so that the matter could be settled and a logical conclusion could be reached soon.

The Committee discussed in detail the issue raised by Senator Dilawar Khan with reference to the Central Selection Board.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy Taimur, while presenting her position through video link, said that the notifications of the selection boards held in January 2021 and September 2021 should be suspended and promotion of officers should be looked at anew on a transparent basis.

Senator Zarqa said that in the recent selection boards, blue eyed people have been promoted against the rules superceeding competent officers. And not providing the details requested by the committee in this regard is tantamount to insulting this House.

The chairman of the committee said that how can one be deprived of promotion on the basis of only two average ACRs in the past .

The Chairman Committee directed the Establishment Division to consider the matter and take steps at the earliest to meet the requirements of justice.

The Secretary Establishment said that the matter was pending in the courts and should not be discussed on this forum.

He further said that some of the details requested by the committee fall under the category of classified information. We have written to the Prime Minister for this and we will abide by whatever he decides.

The chairman of the committee said that officers who are not involved in any kind of corruption or misconduct should not be discriminated against. People have been in service for twenty years. No one should be treated unfairly in this way. We know how corrupt and incompetent people have been promoted in the past.

The Chairman Committee directed the Secretary Establishment Division to provide details of all the decisions of the courts with reference to the Selection board before the next meeting.

Due to the absence of Senator Dilawar Khan, the Chairman Committee adjourned the matter till the next meeting for further consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Parliament January September Citizenship All Cabinet Sadia Abbasi

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

30 seconds ago
 Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Min ..

Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Minister

31 seconds ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 People rejected looters, plunderers: Shafqat Mahmo ..

People rejected looters, plunderers: Shafqat Mahmood

3 minutes ago
 Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweethe ..

Briton denies murder of terminal, 'teenage sweetheart' in Cyprus

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel f ..

Islamabad High Court clubs petitions about Navel farms, sailing club

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>