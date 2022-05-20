Senate body on Communications meet

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications and Postal Services was held on Friday at the Parliament House with Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai in chair.

Issues taken up entailed the total recruitment of National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) and quota for women and minorities, reducing traffic congestion by constructing separate lanes for two and three wheelers on the National Highway, progress on construction of the remaining local link road leading to Dehri Mera from Forest Check post Salhad and recruitment with regards to women and minorities in Pakistan Post.

Reviewing total recruitment of National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) members inquired about seat for especially abled people and said that a ruling must be given by the Chairman Committee to increase allocations for them.

Speaking of minorities the Committee was of the view that currently the allocation was way less than the quoted five percent. It was asserted that in addition to this, seats for minorities must be allocated for senior grades as well.

To reduce traffic congestion on National Highway N-5 by constructing separate lanes and service lane for two and three wheelers; the Committee stressed the need to develop a concrete policy for this purpose.

It was asserted that local administration must ensure implementation.

With regards to progress on construction of the remaining local link road leading to Dehri Mera from Forest Check post Salhad, Secretary Communications said that he will personally ensure that this work is completed at the earliest.

Briefing the Committee about the measures being taken to digitize Pakistan Post, the Committee was informed that this would ensure more effective service delivery essential for today's fast paced consumer lifestyle.

The Committee stressed the need for developing a mobile application to facilitate Electronic Money Transfers. Regarding recruitment of women and minorities at the Pakistan Post, the Committee was of the view that details of total recruitments province and department wise must be submitted to the Committee so that these may be reviewed minutely in order to develop policies to ensure that women and minorities are given their rights.

The meeting was attended by Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Faisal Rehman, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Muhmmad Akram and senior officers of the Ministry of Communications along with its attached departments and agencies.

