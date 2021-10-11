Senate body on defence visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The members of Senate Standing Committee for Defence on Monday, headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) for briefing on role and objectives of Pakistan Navy and discussion on maritime security issues.

During the visit, the Standing Committee was briefed on 'Pakistan Navy — Challenges, Response and PN contributions in Maritime Domain', said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain was present during the briefing.

While interacting with the Committee members, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon prevalent security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region and maritime security challenges to Pakistan's National Security.

Naval Chief underscored that Pakistan Navy was ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives.

Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy's roles and responsibilities related to CPEC in detail.

"In this domain effective and comprehensive measures have been taken to augment coastal defence and security of sea trade routes including approaches to Gwadar port," he added.

The delegation was also appraised on Pakistan Navy's efforts and contributions towards creating maritime awareness and spur growth of maritime sector for economic prosperity of the country.

Besides, operational development plans, the Committee was also briefed on Pakistan Navy's contributions towards nation building and initiatives for socio-economic uplift of Baloch coastal community in health and education sector.

On the occasion, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational preparedness and nation building efforts.

Committee assured its full support to PN in future developmental plans for safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan.