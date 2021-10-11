UrduPoint.com

Senate Body On Defence Visits NHQ

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Senate body on defence visits NHQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The members of Senate Standing Committee for Defence on Monday, headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) for briefing on role and objectives of Pakistan Navy and discussion on maritime security issues.

During the visit, the Standing Committee was briefed on 'Pakistan Navy — Challenges, Response and PN contributions in Maritime Domain', said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain was present during the briefing.

While interacting with the Committee members, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon prevalent security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region and maritime security challenges to Pakistan's National Security.

Naval Chief underscored that Pakistan Navy was ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives.

Admiral highlighted Pakistan Navy's roles and responsibilities related to CPEC in detail.

"In this domain effective and comprehensive measures have been taken to augment coastal defence and security of sea trade routes including approaches to Gwadar port," he added.

The delegation was also appraised on Pakistan Navy's efforts and contributions towards creating maritime awareness and spur growth of maritime sector for economic prosperity of the country.

Besides, operational development plans, the Committee was also briefed on Pakistan Navy's contributions towards nation building and initiatives for socio-economic uplift of Baloch coastal community in health and education sector.

On the occasion, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy's operational preparedness and nation building efforts.

Committee assured its full support to PN in future developmental plans for safeguarding the maritime interests of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Pakistan Navy Education Mushahid Hussain Syed Visit CPEC Gwadar

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

40 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

55 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

56 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.